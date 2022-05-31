Short Interest in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Drops By 18.8%

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 12,500,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,839. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

