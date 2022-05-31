Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Expands By 28.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the April 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.17. 486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

