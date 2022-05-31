Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Rises By 27.9%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VHI stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 106,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.58. Valhi has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Valhi by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valhi by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

