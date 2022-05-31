Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Decreases By 18.1%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $490,000.
NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $42.61.
