Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Rises By 29.5%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $881,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 381,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,981. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.07. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $93.80 and a 1 year high of $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

WCC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

