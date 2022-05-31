Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Drops By 19.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 9,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zepp Health by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

