Short Interest in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Drops By 19.2%

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 486,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.05. 9,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. Zepp Health has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.97.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Zepp Health had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.05%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zepp Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zepp Health by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zepp Health (ZEPP)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.