Short Interest in Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Decreases By 19.2%

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,004,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 7,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30,023.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get ZIP alerts:

ZIP stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. ZIP has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit, digital retail finance, and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Zip Business.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.