Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Decreases By 18.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. ZOZO has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $8.05.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

