SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.56). SI-BONE posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 23,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.48. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $507.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $68,762.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,856 shares of company stock valued at $342,884. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

