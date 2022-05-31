Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on GCTAF shares. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GCTAF opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.