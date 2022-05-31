Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €67.00 ($72.04) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($74.62) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.45 ($72.52).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €57.12 ($61.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.18 ($48.58) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($72.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.