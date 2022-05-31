Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Shares of SMMNY stock opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

