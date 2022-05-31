Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 20.94.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,918,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,800,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,070,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

