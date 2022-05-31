Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Silvercorp Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 120,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,999. The stock has a market cap of $485.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at $79,000. 29.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

