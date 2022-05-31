SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,786. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. SILVERspac has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SILVERspac by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SILVERspac by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SILVERspac in the fourth quarter worth $9,940,000.

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

