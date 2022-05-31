Simon G. Kukes Acquires 200,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,092,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,197,007.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

