Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 868,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
