SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SiTime stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.51. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.22, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime has a 1-year low of $94.21 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,669 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 48.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

