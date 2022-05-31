Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Acquires $1,467,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SIX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,930. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,076.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 88,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $8,262,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

