Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Acquires $744,500.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $744,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $279,187,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIX stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.