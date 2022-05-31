Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 347,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Gordon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $105,910 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

