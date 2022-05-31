Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,242. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
