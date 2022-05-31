Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 31.9% in May

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SIXWF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,242. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

