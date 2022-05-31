SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) PT Lowered to 74,000.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from 78,000.00 to 74,000.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.52. 671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,505. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

