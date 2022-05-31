Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$91,610.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Craig Andrew Parry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$91,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 627,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,750,112.35.

Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

