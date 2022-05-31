Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,985,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SKYE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 649,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100, which is in Phase I trials for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 that is in preclinical trials to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

