Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Short Interest Update

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 30th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,890.0 days.

SCCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

SCCAF remained flat at $$20.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

