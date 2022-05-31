Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

SNBR stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sleep Number by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.