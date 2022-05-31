SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of AM3D traded up €1.76 ($1.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.88 ($11.70). 36,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.19. The company has a market cap of $246.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
