SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AM3D traded up €1.76 ($1.89) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €10.88 ($11.70). 36,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33. SLM Solutions Group has a 1-year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.19. The company has a market cap of $246.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

