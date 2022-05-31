SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,398. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

