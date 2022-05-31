Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Smartsheet stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.
About Smartsheet (Get Rating)
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
