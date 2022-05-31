Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $277,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.