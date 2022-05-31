Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,680 ($21.26) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s current price.
SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($23.28) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($18.24) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,679.40 ($21.25).
SN stock opened at GBX 1,321.50 ($16.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,255.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,256.83.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
