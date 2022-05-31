Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.