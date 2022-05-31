Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “
Several other research firms also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($64.52) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($61.48) to €56.03 ($60.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.
Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
