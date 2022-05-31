Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 278.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.95.
SNAP stock opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $83.34.
In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last 90 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 406.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 282,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 84,387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,830,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snap by 2,103.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 675,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
