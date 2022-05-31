Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Vertical Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.
Shares of SNAP opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Snap has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $2,053,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
