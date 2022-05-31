SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 30th total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,176,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SFTBY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.30. 466,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

