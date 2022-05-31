Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Million

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to announce $4.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 423.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $18.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $23.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Sol-Gel Technologies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 million.

SLGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 million, a P/E ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

