SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Short Interest Down 17.8% in May

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

WNDW stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 2.39. SolarWindow Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Get SolarWindow Technologies alerts:

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWindow Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWindow Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.