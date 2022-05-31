Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

XPL traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,534. Solitario Zinc has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Solitario Zinc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.