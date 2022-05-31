Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,633,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after acquiring an additional 557,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,040,000 after acquiring an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

