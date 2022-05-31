Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Sonos has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,126,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Sonos by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,863,000 after buying an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.