Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/29/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Sotherly Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

5/17/2022 – Sotherly Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

5/13/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,518. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.

Get Sotherly Hotels Inc alerts:

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.