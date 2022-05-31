Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/29/2022 – Sotherly Hotels is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2022 – Sotherly Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “
- 5/17/2022 – Sotherly Hotels was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,518. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
