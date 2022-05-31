Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON: SPX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £135 ($170.80) to £132 ($167.00). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £131.20 ($165.99) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2022 – Spirax-Sarco Engineering had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a £105 ($132.84) price target on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock traded down GBX 175 ($2.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting £105.95 ($134.05). 43,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,150. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 52-week low of £100.45 ($127.09) and a 52-week high of £172.25 ($217.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £118.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.23) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Jane Kingston bought 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of £125 ($158.15) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($249,873.48). Also, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($155.62), for a total value of £656,943 ($831,152.58).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

