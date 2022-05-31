Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.74) to GBX 347 ($4.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON SPI opened at GBX 220 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £882.47 million and a PE ratio of -91.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.35. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 270 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Ian Cheshire acquired 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,181.55).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.