Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after purchasing an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

