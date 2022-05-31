Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.55 million.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 1,188,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,360. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $415.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

