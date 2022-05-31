Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,907. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $64.71.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.