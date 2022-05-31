SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 160,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,785,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,818. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.