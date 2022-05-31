SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. 84,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,818. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.