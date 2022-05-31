SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.45.

TSE SSRM traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,844. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$18.08 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.65.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

