Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Acquires £12,600 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STANGet Rating) insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.97) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,941.30).

Shares of STAN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 625.60 ($7.91). The stock had a trading volume of 15,640,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,359. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 634.20 ($8.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 540.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 506.78. The company has a market capitalization of £18.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.86) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.84) to GBX 800 ($10.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.73) to GBX 730 ($9.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 694 ($8.78).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

